McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

