McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 172,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

