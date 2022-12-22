Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $377,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.