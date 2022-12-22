Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $484,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

