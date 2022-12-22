Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

