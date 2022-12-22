Highland Private Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

