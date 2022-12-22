Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577 over the last three months.

A opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

