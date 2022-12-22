Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameren were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.