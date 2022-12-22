Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

