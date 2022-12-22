Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 106 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,743,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

