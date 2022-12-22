Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $322,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

