Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

