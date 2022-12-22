Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 24.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $130.30 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.60 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

