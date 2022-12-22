Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $396.78 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

