Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.