Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 22,300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

