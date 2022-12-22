Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 15,600 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

TT stock opened at $170.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.