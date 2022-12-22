Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 31.8% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 108.4% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 37.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

