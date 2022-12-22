Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

