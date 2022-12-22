Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

