1,258 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.94.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

