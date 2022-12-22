JB Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

