Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $286.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

