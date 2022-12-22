iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 146,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.