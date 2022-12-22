Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

