Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

