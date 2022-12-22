Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

