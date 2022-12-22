Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

