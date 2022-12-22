Montecito Bank & Trust Has $355,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $229,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of GILD opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

