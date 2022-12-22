General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Shares of GE stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

