DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.99.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.