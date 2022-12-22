WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.