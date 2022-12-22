The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.