Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

