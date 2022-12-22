Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.