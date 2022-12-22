Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

