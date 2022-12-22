Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

INTU opened at $393.33 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

