The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

