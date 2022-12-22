The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $85.41 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

