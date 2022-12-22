Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WFC opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

