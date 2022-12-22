Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

