Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

