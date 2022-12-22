Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

