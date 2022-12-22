Corsicana & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

