PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $798,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PEP opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

