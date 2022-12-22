Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,471,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,626% from the average daily volume of 90,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Bonterra Resources from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

