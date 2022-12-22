United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 2% Higher

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.44. 22,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

