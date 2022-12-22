Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

PHYS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

