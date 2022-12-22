Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16). 4,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 136,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.48) price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £377.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,529.41.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

