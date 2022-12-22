Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.60 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

